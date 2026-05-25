Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 64.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.18% to Rs 640.88 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties rose 64.36% to Rs 78.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.18% to Rs 640.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.58% to Rs 100.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.92% to Rs 1267.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 823.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.