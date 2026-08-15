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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 24.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 24.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 305.14 crore

Net profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 24.48% to Rs 76.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 305.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales305.14247.36 23 OPM %66.0566.49 -PBDT101.4482.78 23 PBT98.3280.06 23 NP76.6861.60 24

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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