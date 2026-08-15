Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 24.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 305.14 crore

Net profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 24.48% to Rs 76.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 305.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.305.14247.3666.0566.49101.4482.7898.3280.0676.6861.60

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