Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 12.64 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.6415.55 -19 OPM %5.060.39 -PBDT0.660.56 18 PBT0.330.26 27 NP0.230.19 21
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