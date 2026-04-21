Shyam Metalics and Energy expands Pakuria facility with new production lines

Shyam Metalics and Energy announced the expansion of its production capabilities at its Pakuria facility with the commissioning of new equipment as part of its ongoing focus on improving operations and meeting growing demand.

The company has commenced commercial production from two new annealing furnaces with capacities of 25 MT per annum and 30 MT per annum, respectively. These additions are expected to streamline the annealing process, improve production efficiency, and ensure greater consistency in output and product quality.

In addition, the company has commissioned a 2,300 mm vertical foil separator (LGSS), which enables precise separation of ultra-light gauge (ULG) and light gauge (LG) foil across a thickness range of 6 to 15 microns. This development will allow the company to cater to specialized customer requirements with improved precision.