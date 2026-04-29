Shyam Metalics & Energy (SMEL) today unveiled a Rs 2,700 crore strategic growth expansion programme. The investment will be funded entirely through internal accruals and is aimed at expanding higher-margin product offerings, driving incremental topline growth, and strengthening long-term earnings quality. The proposed expansion plan will be placed before the Board of Directors for the formal approval at its forthcoming meeting.

This investment is in addition to the Company's previously announced Rs 16,060 crore capex pipeline, of which approximately Rs 8,700 crore has already been invested. The remaining balance is under phased execution over the next 3 to 4 years, reinforcing a long-term growth roadmap focused on capacity-led topline expansion alongside profitability enhancement.