Shyam Metalics & Energy commissions Phase II of CRM facility at Jamuria plant

Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the successful commissioning of Phase II of its Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) facility for colour coated sheets at its Jamuria plant in West Bengal. The facility, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Shyam Sel & Power (SSPL), has commenced commercial production effective 16 April 2026.

Phase II comprises an advanced processing Dual Pot GI cum Galvalume (GL) line with a capacity of 0.15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), significantly enhancing the Company's product range and technical capabilities. This expansion marks a critical step towards catering to more demanding and precision-driven applications across industries. With this incremental capacity, the total installed capacity of the CRM facility reached to 0.40 MTPA. This includes the existing Phase I capacity of 0.25 MTPA and the newly commissioned Phase II capacity, further strengthening the Company's footprint in the value-added steel segment.