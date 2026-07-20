Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 18.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 5455.09 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 18.11% to Rs 345.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 5455.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4418.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5455.094418.8414.0313.12734.10593.48469.23388.94345.07292.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News