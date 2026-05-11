Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 5240.36 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 45.87% to Rs 319.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 5240.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4139.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.85% to Rs 1070.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 18552.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15158.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.