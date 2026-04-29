Shyam Metalics gains after unveiling Rs 2,700 crore expansion roadmap

Shyam Metalics and Energy added 2.73% to Rs 901.45 after the company announced a Rs 2,700 crore strategic growth expansion programme, aiming at expanding higher-margin product offerings, driving incremental topline growth.

The proposed expansion plan will be placed before the Board of Directors for the formal approval at its forthcoming meeting.

The company will invest Rs 900 crore in an 8,00,000 TPA Special Bar Quality (SBQ) and Specialty Wire Rod & Bar Mill. The project will enable entry into premium steel categories with stronger realizations and higher-margin applications across automotive, engineering, infrastructure, and industrial segments

The investment is expected to increase the share of high-realisation value-added products, Improve blended product margins, support incremental topline growth from premium segments and open opportunities in export-oriented and precision steel markets.

In addition, the company is advancing its stainless steel growth strategy with a further Rs 1,800 crore investment to expand stainless steel capacity. Key downstream additions under the expansion include an expanded stainless steel melt shop, capacity enhancement in the hot strip mill, a major cold rolling expansion, a new reversible cold rolling mill, a hot rolled annealing and pickling line, a cold annealing and pickling line, and a bright annealing line. With these additions, cumulative investment in the stainless steel segment will increase from Rs 1,030 crore to Rs 2,830 crore This investment is in addition to the companys previously announced Rs 16,060 crore capex pipeline, of which around Rs 8,700 crore has already been invested. The remaining balance is under phased execution over the next three to four years, reinforcing the companys long-term growth roadmap focused on capacity-led topline expansion and profitability enhancement.

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Shyam Metalics and Energy, said, This marks the next phase of Shyam Metalics evolution from scaleled growth to value-led growth. Our objective is not simply to add capacity, but to build stronger positions in sophisticated, higher-margin product categories that can drive sustainable returns over the long term. The investments in specialty steel and advanced stainless downstream products will help us move further up the value chain, support import substitution, and strengthen Indias manufacturing capabilities. Importantly, these expansions are being funded entirely through internal accruals, reflecting both our balance sheet strength and disciplined approach to growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 11 May 2026, to declare the he Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. In addition, the board will also consider a final dividend for FY26. Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the fourth largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.