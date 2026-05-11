Shyam Metalics and Energy reported a 45.87% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 319.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 218.75 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.34% YoY to Rs 5,240.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses increased 24.24% YoY to Rs 4,513.48 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,848.63 crore, up 32.62% YoY, while employee benefit expenses rose 22.72% YoY to Rs 134.34 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 456.30 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 53.53% from Rs 297.17 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 1,060.17 crore on a 22.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 18,552.21 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). Further, the company has approved a capital expenditure plan of Rs 2,700 crore to expand its speciality steel and stainless steel capacities. The expansion includes setting up a long and specialty wire rod and bar mill with a furnace capacity of 800,000 tonnes per annum at Kharagpur with an investment of Rs 900 crore and expansion of stainless steel capacity at Sambalpur from 0.50 MTPA to 0.60 MTPA along with downstream facilities such as cold rolling, hot rolling, annealing, and pickling lines involving an investment of Rs 1,800 crore. Both projects are scheduled for commissioning by March 2029.