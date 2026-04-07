Shyam Metalics rises as stainless steel sales volume jumps 59% YoY in Mar'26

Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 4.65% to Rs 831.25 after the company announced that its stainless steel sales volume jumped 58.91% to 10,519 MT in March 2026 as compared with 6,619 MT in March 2025.

The average realisation of stainless steel increased 19.01% YoY to Rs 1,52,633 per MT in March 2026.

The sales volume of aluminium foil rose 8.51% YoY to 2,160 MT, with the average realisation increasing by 18.48% YoY to Rs 4,26,108 per MT in March 2026.

Speciality alloys sales volume stood at 20,130 MT in March 2026, marking an 8.64% YoY increase. The average realisation also increased 12.88% YoY to Rs 1,00,363 per MT. Carbon steel sales volume rose 3.09% YoY to 1,55,938 MT while average realisation increased 3.74% to Rs 46,719 per MT in March 2026.

The sponge iron sales volume declined 2.33% YoY to 81,083 MT in March 2026 from 83,021 MT in March 2025, while average realisation increased 1.98% YoY to Rs 25,656 per MT. Pellet sales volume jumped 44.31% YoY to 1,06,917 MT in March 2026, while the average realisation rose 10.92% YoY to Rs 9,771 per MT. CR Coil/CR Sheets sales volume surged 94.78% YoY to 16,080 MT in March 2026. Additionally, the average realisation increased 18.56% YoY to Rs 81,016 per MT. Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferroalloys. The company is among the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity, and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.