Rolex Rings Ltd, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and AYM Syntex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2026.

Rolex Rings Ltd, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd and AYM Syntex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2026.

Shyam Telecom Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 13.12 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5004 shares in the past one month.

Rolex Rings Ltd spiked 12.30% to Rs 156.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29492 shares in the past one month. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd surged 11.89% to Rs 692.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45953 shares in the past one month. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd exploded 10.69% to Rs 20.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5067 shares in the past one month.