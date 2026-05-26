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Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 0.280.25 12 OPM %16.6728.57 -17.860 - PBDT0.030.10 -70 0.150.18 -17 PBT0.030.10 -70 0.150.18 -17 NP0.020.09 -78 0.110.15 -27

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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