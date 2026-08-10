Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 52.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 285.96 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 52.64% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 285.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.285.96204.544.344.7611.688.629.296.236.934.54

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