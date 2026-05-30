Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.65% to Rs 105.17 crore

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 105.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.87% to Rs 385.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.