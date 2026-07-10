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Sidh Automobiles standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Sidh Automobiles rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %100.000 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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