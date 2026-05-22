Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.