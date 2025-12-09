Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Siemens announced that its board has approved the transfer of its Low Voltage Motors and General Motors segment to Innomotics India for total consideration of Rs 2,200 crore on slump sale basis.

The Low Voltage Motors segment handles the design, development, testing, maintenance, and sale of low-voltage AC motors for direct-on-line applications, including IEC-compliant models with surface cooling fins across ranges such as 1LE7, 1SE0, 1LA2, 1PQ0, 1LA8, 1PQ8, 1MB7, and customized variants like 1PT0 and 1PC7. It also produces geared low-voltage motors and provides related customer services, spare parts, and ancillary products.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Low Voltage Motors business recorded revenue from operations of Rs 967 crore and profit from operations of Rs 35 crore. This represents 6% of the companys revenue from operations and 2% of the companys profit from operations (each excluding Energy business which got demerged from the company effective March 1, 2025) for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

The rationale for transferring the business is that, on October 1, 2024, Siemens AG completed the sale of Innomotics GmbH (along with its affiliates) to KPS Capital Partners, including all related intellectual property (IP). As a result, the company no longer has the necessary IP or technical capabilities to support the Low Voltage Motors business independently. Since this business primarily operates as a sales organization with outsourced manufacturing and relies heavily on Innomotics (now owned by KPS) for technology and other essential support, the board determined that selling the Low Voltage Motors business to Innomotics India was the most suitable option.

The transaction is expected to close in June 2026, contingent upon fulfillment of customary conditions precedent, including requisite regulatory and statutory approvals such as clearance from the Competition Commission of India, as may be applicable.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, We are pleased to have found the right home for the business with Innomotics, ensuring continuity for our customers and employees. Given Siemens having limited synergies with the Low Voltage Motors business, this decision is in the best interests of all stakeholders.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. It mpowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable.

Siemens reported a 16% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 5,171 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by strong traction in the Mobility and Smart Infrastructure segments. Profit after tax came in at Rs 485 crore, 7.1% lower than the Rs 523 crore reported in Q4 FY24 as the base quarter had benefited from a one-time Rs 69 crore gain from a property sale.

The counter declined 2.31% to Rs 3130.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares decline

Parliament clears Health Security and National Security Cess Bill

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story