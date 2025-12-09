Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Siemens announced that its board has approved the transfer of its Low Voltage Motors and General Motors segment to Innomotics India for total consideration of Rs 2,200 crore on slump sale basis.

The Low Voltage Motors segment handles the design, development, testing, maintenance, and sale of low-voltage AC motors for direct-on-line applications, including IEC-compliant models with surface cooling fins across ranges such as 1LE7, 1SE0, 1LA2, 1PQ0, 1LA8, 1PQ8, 1MB7, and customized variants like 1PT0 and 1PC7. It also produces geared low-voltage motors and provides related customer services, spare parts, and ancillary products.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Low Voltage Motors business recorded revenue from operations of Rs 967 crore and profit from operations of Rs 35 crore. This represents 6% of the companys revenue from operations and 2% of the companys profit from operations (each excluding Energy business which got demerged from the company effective March 1, 2025) for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

The rationale for transferring the business is that, on October 1, 2024, Siemens AG completed the sale of Innomotics GmbH (along with its affiliates) to KPS Capital Partners, including all related intellectual property (IP). As a result, the company no longer has the necessary IP or technical capabilities to support the Low Voltage Motors business independently. Since this business primarily operates as a sales organization with outsourced manufacturing and relies heavily on Innomotics (now owned by KPS) for technology and other essential support, the board determined that selling the Low Voltage Motors business to Innomotics India was the most suitable option.

The transaction is expected to close in June 2026, contingent upon fulfillment of customary conditions precedent, including requisite regulatory and statutory approvals such as clearance from the Competition Commission of India, as may be applicable. Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens, We are pleased to have found the right home for the business with Innomotics, ensuring continuity for our customers and employees. Given Siemens having limited synergies with the Low Voltage Motors business, this decision is in the best interests of all stakeholders.