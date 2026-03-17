Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 11.46% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2742.1, down 1.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Siemens Energy India Ltd has eased around 2.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35682.05, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93101 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.7 lakh shares in last one month.