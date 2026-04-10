Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2799.3, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% gain in NIFTY and a 15.13% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2799.3, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24014.3. The Sensex is at 77383.53, up 0.98%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has dropped around 4.88% in last one month.