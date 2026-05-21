Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3614, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% jump in NIFTY and a 14.01% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3614, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has gained around 13.36% in last one month.