Siemens Energy India Ltd soars 2.36%, up for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3333, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% gain in NIFTY and a 11.29% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3333, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 24503.3. The Sensex is at 78421.82, down 0.28%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has dropped around 2.55% in last one month.