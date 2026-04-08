Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2700.2, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2700.2, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has slipped around 6.35% in last one month.