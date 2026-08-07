Siemens Energy India standalone net profit rises 67.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 2485.60 crore

Net profit of Siemens Energy India rose 67.83% to Rs 440.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 2485.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1784.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2485.601784.6023.5619.07633.80378.60593.40352.00440.90262.70

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