Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3727.7, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.48% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 14.16% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3727.7, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Siemens Ltd has gained around 4.98% in last one month.