Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3854.6, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 15.48% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Siemens Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3854.6, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Siemens Ltd has added around 28.41% in last one month.