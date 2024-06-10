Siemens - RVNL consortium bags Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation project

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that its consortium with Siemens has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for " Engineering, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 33 KV Distribution, 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification including Traction Substations, Auxiliary Substations and SCADA System for Phase-2A & Phase 2 B. The cost of work is Rs 394.23 crore plus Euro 41,119,535 which share of Siemens at 70% and the company at 30%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp