Siemens - RVNL consortium bags Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation project

Siemens - RVNL consortium bags Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation project

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam announced that its consortium with Siemens has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for " Engineering, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 33 KV Distribution, 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification including Traction Substations, Auxiliary Substations and SCADA System for Phase-2A & Phase 2 B. The cost of work is Rs 394.23 crore plus Euro 41,119,535 which share of Siemens at 70% and the company at 30%.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

