Siemens standalone net profit declines 53.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 53.83% to Rs 311.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.4108.703808.708.6810.14436.20663.20391.00620.80311.40674.50

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