Siemens standalone net profit declines 53.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 croreNet profit of Siemens declined 53.83% to Rs 311.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4108.703808.70 8 OPM %8.6810.14 -PBDT436.20663.20 -34 PBT391.00620.80 -37 NP311.40674.50 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content