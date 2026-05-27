Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens standalone net profit declines 53.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Siemens standalone net profit declines 53.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 53.83% to Rs 311.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 4108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4108.703808.70 8 OPM %8.6810.14 -PBDT436.20663.20 -34 PBT391.00620.80 -37 NP311.40674.50 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 13.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 54.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story