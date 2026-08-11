Siemens standalone net profit rises 474.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 474.97% to Rs 2122.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3628.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4195.103628.709.1211.69482.00535.80434.30495.602122.20369.10

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