Siemens standalone net profit rises 474.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 croreNet profit of Siemens rose 474.97% to Rs 2122.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 4195.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3628.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4195.103628.70 16 OPM %9.1211.69 -PBDT482.00535.80 -10 PBT434.30495.60 -12 NP2122.20369.10 475
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content