Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 121.90 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 41.90% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 121.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 69.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 477.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.