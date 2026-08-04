Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 0.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 0.92% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.401.2889.2989.061.401.361.341.301.101.09

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