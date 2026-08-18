Sigma Advanced hits the roof after securing Rs 155-cr orders from Govt of India

Sigma Advanced Systems hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 658.15 after the company secured orders worth approximately Rs 155 crore from the Government of India for its Indrajaal Ranger anti-drone patrol vehicle.

The orders include a Rs 145 crore contract awarded to the Indrajaal-Sigma consortium for deployment in border-security environments and an additional order worth approximately Rs 10 crore from an urban police agency for VVIP protection and urban security.

Indrajaal Ranger is a mobile Counter-UAS platform designed to detect, track, identify and counter rogue drones while operating at high speeds. The platform integrates sensors, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, command and control and layered countermeasures through its SkyOS technology.

Kiran Raju Penumacha, Founder & CEO, Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems, said, "Ukraine demonstrated what drones can do in war. What we are now witnessing globally is that the drone threat extends well beyond the battlefield. Borders, airports, cities, public events, critical infrastructure and VVIP movements all require continuous protection of low-altitude airspace. Counter-UAS must therefore become part of a nation's everyday security infrastructure. The Indrajaal Ranger was designed around this reality, enabling security forces to take autonomous counter-drone capability wherever the threat moves." Sunil Kalidindi, CEO, Sigma Advanced Systems, said, "This programme showcases the strength of India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, where advanced indigenous technologies can be developed, manufactured and delivered at operational scale. This milestone demonstrates Sigmas capabilities and underscores our strategic partnership with Indrajaal in strengthening India's border and urban security with a critical next-generation capability."