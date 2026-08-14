Sigma Advanced System consolidated net profit declines 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 374.28 croreNet profit of Sigma Advanced System declined 82.46% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 374.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales374.280 0 OPM %16.280 -PBDT58.31168.08 -65 PBT50.80167.23 -70 NP23.90136.23 -82
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