Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof after securing additional long-term deal from Rolls-Royce

Sigma Advanced Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 693.20 after the company secured an additional long-term agreement worth nearly ?125 million (approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from Rolls-Royce.

This contract was secured through the company's recently acquired UK subsidiary, Bromford Precision Solutions that is based in Leicester.

The agreement covers the manufacture of aero-engine rings, casings, lock plates and other critical engine structures across Sigmas India and UK facilities, creating a dual-source manufacturing arrangement for Rolls-Royce.

The new contract builds on the 300 million (approximately Rs 3,800 crore), seven-year Rolls-Royce agreement secured in April 2026, taking the combined value of the two recently announced agreements to approximately 425 million (approximately Rs 5,400 crore).

Bromford has specialised in complex aero-engine rings and precision-machined structures since 1988 and already held approvals from Rolls-Royce and Siemens. Its Leicester facility has capabilities including multi-axis machining and the manufacture of rings and casings of up to one metre in diameter. This agreement highlights the strategic rationale behind Sigma's acquisition of Bromford. By adding complementary products, specialist manufacturing expertise and long-standing OEM approvals, Bromford immediately expands Sigma's addressable opportunity with existing customers while accelerating the Group's progression towards higher-value, programme-level aerospace partnerships. Sunil Kalidindi, chief executive officer and executive director, Sigma Advanced Systems, said: "This agreement is another strong marker of how far India's precision engineering and defence-aerospace manufacturing base has come.

Global OEMs like Rolls Royce are increasingly looking to India not just for cost advantage, but for engineering depth, quality and scale. By combining Bromford's specialist UK capabilities with our integrated India manufacturing network, we are able to offer a genuinely global, dual-source solution." Sigma Advanced Systems is a leading Indian aerospace and defence precision components manufacturer. The company designs, develops, and manufactures mission-critical systems across avionics, naval systems, radars, communication systems, munitions, aeroengine components and aerostructures, built on its in-house build-to-spec engineering capability. The companys consolidated net profit declined 69.61% to Rs 23.90 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 125.55 crore posted in Q4 FY26. However, net sales jumped 15.94% QoQ to Rs 374.28 crore in Q1 FY27.