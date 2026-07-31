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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 23.03 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 142.86% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.0320.66 11 OPM %33.6124.06 -PBDT16.677.04 137 PBT16.486.83 141 NP12.585.18 143

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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