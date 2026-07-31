Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 23.03 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 142.86% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.0320.6633.6124.0616.677.0416.486.8312.585.18

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