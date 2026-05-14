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SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 1786.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 112.76% to Rs 1107.27 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 1786.10% to Rs 1152.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.76% to Rs 1107.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 520.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 982.93% to Rs 1094.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 2595.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1107.27520.43 113 2595.872498.02 4 OPM %5.108.37 --1.851.76 - PBDT127.1280.60 58 74.75132.46 -44 PBT118.5772.72 63 42.95105.07 -59 NP1152.4161.10 1786 1094.63101.08 983

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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