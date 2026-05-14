SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 1786.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 112.76% to Rs 1107.27 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 1786.10% to Rs 1152.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.76% to Rs 1107.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 520.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 982.93% to Rs 1094.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 2595.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.