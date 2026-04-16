SignatureGlobal India enters into strategic collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini

To develop landmark premium residential project in Gurugram

SignatureGlobal India has entered into a strategic collaboration with the iconic Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a landmark premium residential project in Sector 71, Gurugram.

Spread across approximately 12.40 acres, the development will feature 812 premium residences in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations, accessible from Sector 71, Southern Peripheral Road - one of Gurugram's fastest-growing real estate corridors.