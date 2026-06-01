Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 7.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 390.61 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 7.56% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 390.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 1346.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1179.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.