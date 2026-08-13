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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 1066.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 1066.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 306.03 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 1066.67% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 306.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales306.03259.52 18 OPM %9.149.54 -PBDT13.768.42 63 PBT11.256.08 85 NP8.050.69 1067

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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