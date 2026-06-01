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Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 2139.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.08% to Rs 161.92 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 2139.36% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.08% to Rs 161.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.24% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.08% to Rs 575.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales161.92110.84 46 575.93453.22 27 OPM %26.2711.17 -25.4519.62 - PBDT38.0011.80 222 135.3983.09 63 PBT27.090.93 2813 94.9545.45 109 NP21.050.94 2139 70.1133.83 107

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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