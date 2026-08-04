Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 152.26 croreNet profit of Signpost India rose 22.32% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 152.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.26137.65 11 OPM %22.5323.07 -PBDT31.1129.49 5 PBT25.6020.28 26 NP18.6915.28 22
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