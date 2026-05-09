Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 41.33 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 1.01% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 41.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.80% to Rs 36.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.05% to Rs 211.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.