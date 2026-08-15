Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 42.86 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 18.84% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 42.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.8668.0119.4618.3610.6614.1010.3313.848.4010.35

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