Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2026.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd tumbled 14.03% to Rs 998.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10662 shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd lost 12.31% to Rs 231.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16088 shares in the past one month. Aarti Surfactants Ltd crashed 10.34% to Rs 412.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 796 shares in the past one month. Weizmann Ltd fell 9.96% to Rs 85.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 181 shares in the past one month.