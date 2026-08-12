Sikko Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 17.69 croreNet profit of Sikko Industries rose 43.58% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.6918.10 -2 OPM %25.7817.57 -PBDT4.413.16 40 PBT4.183.02 38 NP3.132.18 44
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