SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 155.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.35% to Rs 23.55 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 155.30% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.35% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.5512.5790.6680.2721.5511.1820.8310.4920.227.92

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