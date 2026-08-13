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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 155.30% in the June 2026 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 155.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
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Sales rise 87.35% to Rs 23.55 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 155.30% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.35% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.5512.57 87 OPM %90.6680.27 -PBDT21.5511.18 93 PBT20.8310.49 99 NP20.227.92 155

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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