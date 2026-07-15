Digjam Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, D.P. Abhushan Ltd and Rhetan TMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2026.

Digjam Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, D.P. Abhushan Ltd and Rhetan TMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2026.

SIL Investments Ltd soared 19.70% to Rs 500.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 150 shares in the past one month.

Digjam Ltd surged 16.55% to Rs 52.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1914 shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd spiked 15.02% to Rs 340.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4427 shares in the past one month. D.P. Abhushan Ltd spurt 13.08% to Rs 1330.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3377 shares in the past one month. Rhetan TMT Ltd jumped 11.72% to Rs 30.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.