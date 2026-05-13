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SIL Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -1.28 crore

Net Loss of SIL Investments reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.16% to Rs 32.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 52.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-1.281.11 PL 52.0145.27 15 OPM %267.19-37.84 -85.4179.39 - PBDT-3.40-0.28 -1114 45.4236.50 24 PBT-3.96-0.83 -377 43.1734.25 26 NP-4.19-1.33 -215 32.8926.49 24

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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