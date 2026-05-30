Silgo Retail consolidated net profit rises 9.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.06% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 9.20% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.06% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.23% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 47.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.