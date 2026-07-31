Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 147.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 76.72 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 147.28% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.7262.75 22 OPM %22.2214.39 -PBDT15.537.74 101 PBT13.125.79 127 NP9.994.04 147
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